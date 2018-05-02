Two suspects in Mills Road shooting in Gulfport appear in court

Bergeron is facing one count of Murder, and Scaife is facing Accessory After the Fact of Murder. (Photo source: Harrison County Jail Docket)

Dannie Bergeron Jr., 19, and Jacob Scaife, 21, both had scheduled preliminary hearings Wednesday. Bergeron and Scaife were arrested after a shooting on Mills Road in Gulfport April 7th. Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said the victim, Tiffany Goodman, died after a gunshot wound to the head.

Bergeron's attorney Michael Crosby said they waived the preliminary hearing. Crosby said investigators described the events that took place, and the case is heading to a Grand Jury. Bergeron's bond will remain the same.

Harrison County Prosecutor Herman Cox said a continuance was requested for Scaife until next week. So, that hearing will take place May 9.

