Students get hands-on lesson with hot air balloon in Vancleave

Up, up and away!

Wednesday's wind speeds almost ruined an incredible hands-on learning opportunity for kids in Vancleave.

After learning about hot air balloons in class for six weeks, students at Vancleave Lower Elementary School finally got to see one in person. However, the wind wouldn't allow the pilot to inflate the balloon all the way. Faculty stepped in to help hold the balloon down, but the winds were just too strong.

The hot air balloon comes at a great time as the students are learning about design and wind currents.

"Some of these students, they've never seen a hot air balloon and they may never again. This is just a wonderful opportunity for our students," said Principal Tanya Sonnier.

The pilot is from Tupelo and is headed to Foley for this weekend's hot air balloon festival.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.