Biloxi man pleads guilty to Possession of Child Pornography

(Photo source: WLOX)

Christopher Bryan Smith, 45, of Biloxi, pled guilty to one count of Possession of Child Pornography Tuesday. After a thorough investigation, police say Smith knowingly possessed visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, to include visual depictions of a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.

Police say the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with the Wiggins Police Department and the Gulf Coast Cyber Crime Task Force identified an internet protocol address belonging to Smith and his use of a computer file sharing program. A federal search warrant was executed at Smith’s residence in Biloxi on July 13, 2017. Smith’s electronic devices were seized, and forensic examinations were conducted. Police say the examination reports, as well as the submissions of the visual depictions, found and submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, led to the charges against Smith.

Smith will be sentenced on August 16, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. in Gulfport. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison followed by at least five years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

