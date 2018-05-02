WLOX Editorial: Signs of renewal in downtown Biloxi

There's a new effort to revitalize downtown Biloxi and draw people and business back to the Vieux Marche. The new effort starts with converting Howard Avenue from a one-way street to two-way traffic.

The street has seen many conversions and attempts to infuse new lifeblood. Awnings were put up and later taken down. Howard Avenue was limited to pedestrians only and later opened to one-way traffic. Now we are back to two-way traffic.

Regenerating life in a downtown is certainly no easy task. But creating convenient areas where people can live, work and play is working in some cities.

There are signs of renewal in downtown Biloxi. To make it work, there must be a long-term vision, patience and commitment. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

