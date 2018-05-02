WLOX Editorial: Pay attention and return home safely

Boating in South Mississippi is a way of life for so many. It's hard to beat life on the water. But far too often what starts out as a fun day on the water ends with a damaged boat, people injured or even death.

In recent years the number of fatal recreational boating accidents has increased across America. In 2016 more than 701 people died and nearly 3,000 were injured; not to mention 49 million dollars in property damage.

Boating accidents are avoidable. The top cause of accidents is operator inattention.

Our takeaway? Go have fun boating in south Mississippi, but pay attention and return home safe.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved