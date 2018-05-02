University of MS Medical Center to drop state's largest private insurance provider

As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.More >>
According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.More >>
In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.More >>
One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.More >>
The Tropical Storm Watch for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties has been cancelled.More >>
