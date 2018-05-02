Gulfport man accused of choking juvenile

A 30-year-old man is behind bars, accused of choking a juvenile in Gulfport.

Emmanuel Lee McClendon of Gulfport is charged with aggravated domestic assault. His arrest comes after a juvenile showed up at Memorial Hospital with injuries that appeared to be caused from being choked. Authorities investigated and a warrant was issued for McClendon's arrest.

Gulfport Police arrested McClendon on Sunday without incident. His bond is set at $20,000. He was taken to Harrison County Jail.

