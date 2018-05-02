Coast contractor files lawsuit against City of Bay St. Louis

A Hancock County contractor filed a $5 million lawsuit against the City of Bay St. Louis, claiming his business suffered losses due to a personal vendetta between himself and a former councilman.

Keith Marquar, the owner of L&L Construction, filed a complaint on Friday, April 27, naming former Councilman Lonnie Falgout, Mayor Mike Favre, and the city as defendants in the case.

In the lawsuit, Marquar alleges that during Falgout’s time as a Bay St. Louis councilman, he used his position to block the contractor's building projects on numerous occasions. Falgout left office in July 2017.

Falgout issued this response:

"I anxiously look forward to defending my former constituents requests, others, the City of Bay St. Louis and myself in the allegations brought forth in this lawsuit. I have always put my constituents first in representing them and this situation warranted my attention as did many other issues in my four (4) years in office.

The lawsuit also says Falgout slandered Marquar and even assaulted him in January 2017. Falgout's actions, according to the lawsuit, were done out of a need to settle a personal vendetta he had against Marquar and L&L Construction.

Falgout reportedly told the contractor's clients that L&L Construction had complaints against them, implying that he had insider knowledge of those complaints due to his position as councilman. The lawsuit claims Falgout also sent emails and posted on Facebook with the same claims. However, Marquar says no complaints had been made against the construction company.

The lawsuit states that the City of Bay St. Louis, including Mayor Favre and other city leaders, were told about the ongoing dispute between Falgout and Marquar but did not do anything about it. As a result, Marquar says L&L Construction suffered $5 million in damages.

Read the entire lawsuit filed by Marquar below:

