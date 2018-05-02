Comforting and honoring veterans with Quilts of Valor

Covering veterans with a homemade quilt to help comfort them after war. It's a nationwide movement called Quilts of Valor and Saturday, four veterans in Pascagoula were awarded the honor.

Representatives from the nonprofit Quilts of Valor stopped in South Mississippi at Pascagoula's VFW #3373 to present each of the veterans with a handmade quilt. Among those receiving the coveted quilts were two World War II veterans, a Korean War vet, and a Vietnam vet.

WWII vet Floyd Little said receiving this piece of Americana reminded him of why he chose to serve in the military.

I appreciate being here," said Floyd. "I'm a rare, young 91 now. But, I had a good service. In both services, I missed being hit, lucky. But I enjoyed serving my country.

The concept for giving quilts to veterans was born in 2003 as a way to help soldiers returning home from war feel comforted. Each of the quilts is handmade by volunteers all across America

According to the organization, the quilts are not just passed out but are instead awarded to U.S. military service members and veterans who have been touched by war. A Quilt of Valor is a lifetime award.

Requests for Quilts of Valor are sometimes referred to as “nominations.” Any individual may request a Quilt of Valor for a service member or veteran touched by war. An individual may request a Quilt of Valor for himself or herself. However, quilts are not given posthumously.

Recipients of a Quilt of Valor can be nominated by completing a request online HERE. Anyone wanting to make a Quilt of Valor to be given to a veteran can find the requirements for doing so HERE.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.