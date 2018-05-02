High School fast pitch softball South State semifinals

The Harrison Central Red Rebelettes jumped out to a 6-0 lead before Oak Grove produced a single run in the top of the third inning. Coach Jimmy Parker watched his team respond with 2 more runs in the bottom of the third and would go on to sweep the Lady Warriors 9 to 5. Harrison Central defeated Oak Grove 6-0 on Monday. The Red Rebelettes have cracked the Class 6A South State finals and await the Ocean Springs-Brandon survivor.

The Lady Greyhounds beat Brandon 6-0 on Monday and hope to complete their sweep of Brandon beginning 5:00 p.m. Wednesday in Ocean Springs.

Pearl River Central needed to beat Brookhaven twice on Tuesday to gain a berth into the Class 5A South State finals. The Lady Blue Devils had the home field advantage and edged Brookhaven 2-1 to force a third and final deciding game. PRC would get the job done posting a 6-3 victory to advance.

The Lady Blue Devils will battle North Pike in the South State best-of-three finals. North Pike duplicated PRC's success on Tuesday on the road at West Harrison. North Pike beat the Lady Canes 7-2 and eliminated West Harrison with a 9-5 decision in the third and final deciding game.

Class 4A South State semifinals, Lawrence County beat Vancleave on Monday and needed eight innings to subdue the Lady Bulldogs 2-1 on Tuesday to advance to the South State finals.

St. Patrick dropped game one of the Class 2A best-of-three series on Monday 3-2 to Taylorsville. The Lady Irish traveled back to Biloxi on Tuesday and needed to defeated the Lady Trojans twice to gain a berth into the South State finals. St. Patrick got it done with a 5-1 victory in game two of the series and pulled out a 5-3 win in game three to advance.

