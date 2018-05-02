Hannah Levi helps lead D'Iberville to the Class 6A Girls Golf Championship

On a windy day at Biloxi's Sunkist Country Club the state's best Class 6A high school girls golf teams completed two days of championship golf. It turned into a three-way race for the crown, D'Iberville, Ocean Springs and Warren Central.

It came down to three golfers vying for state individual honors, Hannah Levi of D'Iberville, Karley Whittington of Warren Central and seventh grade sensation Avery Weed of Ocean Springs.

Whittington did everything she could in trying to unseat D'Iberville's Hannah Levi as individual state champion. Her two-day total on the Sunkist Country Club course was 147. That was good, but not good enough to leap past Levi.

Hannah came through, despite battling a stomach virus, and closed out with a 146 total to claim the Class 6A State Championship and also helped the Lady Warriors win the team state title. Levi reached her goal...securing three consecutive individual state titles. She's enjoyed an amazing high school career.

Levi said, "Carly had me by two strokes with the last four or five holes to play and I knew that I had to get it done. I had to make a couple of birdies down the stretch if I wanted a chance to win this thing."

Avery Weed placed third for individual honors with a 154 total, eight shots behind Levi. She's someone to keep an eye on because she'll be competing in the high school ranks over the next five years.

It was an impressive performance by the Lady Warriors and head coach Renee Ladner and assistant coach Terry D'Angelo displayed their emotion hugging Hannah after a gallant finish. D'Iberville's team total of 319 secured the state title. Ocean Springs was second 12 shots behind the Lady Warriors and Warren Central was third with a 343 total.

Coach Ladner said, "It's exciting. It's also bittersweet because we're going to lose Hannah Levi. We had a really tough day out there today, but somehow at the end of the day Hannah finished with two birdies and our younger players scored really well for us, Hassen Dorsey and Laura Levi and finished strong."

Mississippi State golf coach Ginger Brown-Lemm was on hand to watch her future Lady Bulldog in action.

Coach Brown-Lemm said, "I'm blessed to have found her. I saw her name in the paper for a couple of years before she came to one of my camps and I think that's what hooked me.. Seeing that she could hit the ball so far, seeing that she had a solid short game, but finding out that she's a deer hunter didn't hurt either."

