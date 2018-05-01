Gulfport man pleads guilty to Sexual Battery and Home Burglary

Tuesday, Dominique Macon, 23, of Gulfport pled guilty to Sexual Battery and Home Burglary crimes committed in May 2016.

Gulfport police said the conviction came after a 9-year-old boy told his parents and police that he awoke in the middle of the night to an unknown male in his bed threatening him to stay quiet. Police say the child stated the male, later identified as Macon, pulled down his pants and assaulted him sexually. Police say Macon fled through the child’s window after the victim’s younger brother woke up and began screaming when he saw Macon.

“Gulfport Police were able to arrest Macon after the younger brother identified him as the suspect and after noting similarities between this crime and an earlier burglary where they were able to obtain Macon’s fingerprints,” said ADA Jason Josef, who prosecuted the case.

Police say once in custody, Macon admitted entering the child’s home and assaulting him. He also confessed to entering another home in the middle of the night on a prior occasion, according to police.

According to reports, during the hearing, Macon admitted to breaking into the child’s home and molesting him. After hearing the plea, the judge deferred sentencing until a later date and ordered a presentence investigation by the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The defendant faces between 20 years to life in prison for the sexual battery and 25 years for the burglary. Because of the sexual nature of the battery crime, that sentence must be served day for day, without the possibility of parole. After release, the defendant will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.