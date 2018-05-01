I-10 rollover wreck stops traffic, causes concern for first responders

First responders from several agencies found a baby seat and bag with food and other baby items and were concerned that a baby might have been in the car. (Photo source: WLOX)

Some scary moments happened on Interstate 10 Tuesday involving a one-car accident where first responders found an empty car seat at the scene.



It happened at the 22-mile marker on I-10 near the Delisle exit. According to the MHP, a 26-year old woman driving a white SUV lost control of her vehicle, crossed the median, then crossed I-10 west and miraculously didn't collide with any oncoming traffic before flipping in the woods just north of the road.



"There was a female driver who was trapped in the vehicle,” said Pat Sullivan, Harrison County Fire Chief. “Fire Rescue responded along with AMR, the sheriff's department, and MHP. We all arrived and started extraction. She was removed from the vehicle. Rescue 5 Flight Care arrived on the scene, the medical helicopter. We then had the paramedics, and the nurse from the helicopter transfer her to the helicopter, and they flew her to South Alabama.”



First responders from several agencies found a baby seat and bag with food and other baby items and were concerned that a baby might have been in the car.



“We had indications that there might have been a baby involved,” Sullivan added. “We searched the area three or four times and didn’t find anyone.”



Sullivan added that efficient teamwork from the county, Pass Christian Fire and Rescue, AMR and others helped to not only get the scene secure but to make sure there was no baby involved in the accident, which stopped traffic on I-10 while the victim was being removed from the car.



The fact is that we're well trained in these kinds of extractions,” Sullivan added. “We're well trained out here on the interstate. We come out here at least 2 or 3 times a month for some type of accident or extraction."

The woman was transported by helicopter to the USA Medical Center in Mobile for treatment.



