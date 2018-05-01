Gulfport man and woman arrested for Cultivation of Marijuana - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport man and woman arrested for Cultivation of Marijuana

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Police say while investigating the dispute they became aware of several marijuana plants growing inside of the residence. (Photo source: Gulfport PD)
Bond was set at $20,000 each. (Photo source: Gulfport PD)
Both were processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. (Photo source: Gulfport PD)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Thursday, the Gulfport Police Department arrested and charged Merrill Potter, 37, and Sarah Bowers, 38 with one count of Cultivation of Marijuana. Both are from Gulfport. The arrest comes after police responded to a domestic dispute between Potter and Bowers in the 100 block of Cherry Court. Police say while investigating the dispute they became aware of several marijuana plants growing inside of the residence. Police say a detective assisted in the investigation. Both individuals were arrested.

Bond was set at $20,000 each. Both were processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

