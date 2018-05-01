Developer working to bring amusement park to West Biloxi

The amusement park plan calls for miniature golf, bumper boats, go carts and other rides to be built on a site O'Neal originally targeted. (Photo source: WLOX)

Plans are in the works to resurrect the Fun Time USA Amusement Park in Biloxi.

Developer Rafe O'Neal is in the process of building the attraction park on an eight-acre site in West Biloxi between the Walmart and I-Hop just off the beach.

Initially, O'Neal planned to bring the park back in Gulfport, but those plans fell through.

Biloxi officials said this site is zoned properly to build an amusement park, and O'Neal doesn't expect to see the same hurdles he faced in Gulfport.

"The biggest difference is we have the blessing of size here, and we don't have some of the issues with easements that we had in Gulfport," O'Neal said. "So, we can actually build this park and utilize the property to its best potential."

The amusement park plan calls for miniature golf, bumper boats, go-carts, and other rides to be built on a site O'Neal originally targeted.

"The first place that I looked at about eight years ago was this piece of property, and it just wasn't workable at that time," O'Neal said. It's been in the back of my head and to find out after everything worked out like it did in Gulfport that the property was still available, we jumped on it."

O'Neal is scheduled to present his plans to the Biloxi Development Commission in a meeting on Wednesday morning.

