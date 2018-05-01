Women on the job site building a home for Habitat for Humanity of the MS Gulf Coast

Tuesday, teams of women threw on hard hats to help build a home for a family in South Mississippi. May 1 is the first day of the event hosted by the Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Two teams will work on building a home every single day through May 19. Each team raised $2,500 or more for the home.

"These ladies move incredibly fast. It's amazing to see a bunch of women who aren't used to working on a construction site, how quickly they take to the task," said Angela Singletary with Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The land for this project was donated, as well as some of the supplies and water for the women.

"It is very empowering to get out of your comfort zone and do something different, and then know that you're doing it to help somebody else, to help a family get into a home," added Jennifer Garlich with First Federal.

If you're interested in volunteering or purchasing a home through Habitat for Humanity, visit their website.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.