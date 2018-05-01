D'Iberville girls lift their way to a state championship

The D'Iberville High girls power lifting team is on top of the world.

The team has just won the state championship in Class 3, beating out all other 6A and 5A teams in Mississippi. They earned 52 points in the competition overall, setting a new state record.

As the girls were making history, they also were making bonds that will last a lifetime.

To be a champion, it takes practice, hard work and plenty of talent. The end result is a huge trophy in the weight room.

Power lifting is not just about strength. That’s the theory of lifter Keiyera Harrison. “For me, it's mental work. I think it's more mental than physical. You can't just go in and and do it. You have to go in thinking that I'm going to do this and I'm going to get it. It's all mental to me," she explained.

It's also about coaching. Josh Lander took over the girl’s team this year. He said, “You head a lot of things about power lifting, but really, at the end of the day, when it's done correctly the way we do it, it builds a great athlete.”

The end result speaks for itself. “This group is special. They just had it in their minds they were going to go out and win a state championship and they were going to give it all they had and fight to try and do that," said Ladner.

The path to the title created lifelong friendships for lifters like Mhykayla McCoy. She said, “We always support each other, because we've been fighting for this since last year when everybody started. So to actually win was like the best thing we could ever do. And it was the first time in this history of our school.”

Senior Shae Mallard was the inspiration for this team. “I was just glad to be accomplishing something so big with my team, just being there helping and being devoted to my team," she proudly stated.

That devotion may convince other young ladies to hit the weight room too, according to Mallard. She noted, "They will want to try something like this. Especially with the accomplishment that we made this year. I feel that many people should jump into the sport.”

Many of the team members say they'll continue to work out over the summer as they try and bring home state title number two next year.

