Gulf Coast students named 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulf Coast students named 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos today announced the selection of 161 high school seniors as the 2018 class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, two of which hail from South Mississippi. 

Wei Li of Vancleave and Tyler Jackson of Gulfport were chosen to represent Mississippi in the distinguished group of students. Wei Li attends Vancleave High School and Tyler Jackson attends St. Patrick Catholic High School in Biloxi. 

“I want to congratulate this year’s class of Presidential Scholars on their achievement and also thank their parents, teachers and other academic advisors who have helped guide them along the way,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. “These students have pushed themselves to be the best they can be, and I am certain that devotion will serve them well as they continue their individual learning journeys.”

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects honored scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts. Students also must show evidence of community service, leadership, and a demonstrated commitment to high ideals. 

The U.S. Presidential Scholars will be honored for their accomplishments in Washington, D.C., from June 24-26.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

