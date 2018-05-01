Coast cancer survivor sells bracelets to help children fighting - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coast cancer survivor sells bracelets to help children fighting disease

WOOLMARKET, MS (WLOX) -

After battling Hodgkins Lymphoma twice before the age of 27, Zach Rushing from Woolmarket was starting to feel sorry for himself, but as soon as the feeling hit, he noticed the children battling cancer around him at MD Anderson’s Cancer Center in Houston, TX.


“You have to attack it. You can’t let it attack you or you’ll waste away,” Rushing said.  “But for me, if you attack it, you refuse to let it change your daily routine, and you have to have that want to wake up each morning.”


That’s when he found his determination to make a difference in any way he could.


“If I could give that to a kid through the incentive of a toy, or an experience like taking them to an Astros game, or to the zoo, or the space center, or something to get them out of the hospital and want them to wake up one more day, my life would be complete,” the survivor said. 


The idea he came up with was to sell these bracelets with proceeds going directly to the children at the hospital. His original goal was 100 bracelets. Now, after posting about it on social media he has had to order thousands more. 

“I would trade places with any of those kids in a heartbeat,” Rushing explained. 

The bracelets say #neverquitfighting and TEAM ZACH on them. 

Anyone who would like more information on supporting this cause can contact Rushing on Facebook.

