Sheriff: Biloxi man charged for being a 'peeping Tom'

William Edward Simmons, 30 years old, of Biloxi, is in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center awaiting bond. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies charged Simmons with watching a 13-year-old girl take a shower at a resort in Latimer. Deputies say the incident happened in August 2017. According to a press release, Simmons was arrested Monday, April 30 on a traffic stop. Sheriff Mike Ezell says the deputy discovered Simmons’ was wanted for two counts of Voyeurism which they describe as “peeping Tom”. Simmons is accused of going into the women’s shower room at Martin’s Lake Resort while the victim was showering.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says the deputy also found drugs in Simmons’ car. He is charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Simmons is in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center awaiting bond.

