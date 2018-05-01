Charges dropped against Pass Christian murder suspect - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Charges dropped against Pass Christian murder suspect

Blake Carroll was 21-years-old and the father of three at the time of his shooting death. (Photo source: Alexis Sanders) Blake Carroll was 21-years-old and the father of three at the time of his shooting death. (Photo source: Alexis Sanders)
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) -

David Ryals is no longer a suspect in a June, 2017 murder case near Pass Christian. An assistant district attorney confirms a Harrison County grand jury "returned a no true bill for insufficient evidence" against Ryals.

That determination is a devastating blow to family members of Blake Carroll. He's the man who was shot and killed in front of his Pass Christian home. 

"We're at a loss for words," one family member told WLOX News.

Carroll was 21-years-old and the father of three at the time of his shooting death. The arrest report filed in the hours after Carroll died said he was outside his home on Sap Root Road when he suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

The initial investigation determined Carroll got hit by that gunshot in the aftermath of a fight between his girlfriend and two others. Investigators wrote they interviewed the three people in that scuffle. From those conversations, the arrest report said David Ryals had shot Carroll.  

"Ryals admitted to having shot at Carroll," the report said, "but stated he did not know he had struck him."

However, a grand jury empaneled to hear the evidence collected after Carroll's death just determined there was not enough evidence to indict Ryals. 

The Carroll family member who called WLOX News says loved ones learned of grand jury's decision Tuesday morning. And they're desperately trying to understand how no one will stand trial for Carroll's death.

