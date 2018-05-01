Am I registered to vote? Find out in 60 seconds

If you want to vote in Mississippi's June primary, Monday, May 7, is your deadline to register to vote. (Photo source: WLOX)

If you want to vote in Mississippi's June primary, Monday, May 7, is your deadline to register to vote.

You can register to vote at your Circuit Clerk’s office, your Municipal Clerk’s office, when you get your driver’s license at the Department of Public Safety, or through the mail by downloading a voter registration form and mailing it to your Circuit Clerk.

Print out a voter registration form here: https://www.ms.gov/sos/voter_registration/documents/voter_registration_application.pdf

Harrison County's circuit clerk’s office will be open Saturday morning for anyone who wants to sign up or drop off registration forms. Find where your circuit clerk is located here: http://www.sos.ms.gov/MSCountyElectionInfo/

Check here to see if you're registered to vote in Mississippi: https://www.msegov.com/sos/voter_registration/amiregistered/Search

If you are registered but need to make a change to your name or address, you can also do that online: http://www.sos.ms.gov/Vote/Pages/default.aspx

You can also call the Mississippi Secretary of State's Office with any questions about elections. That number is 1-800-829-6786.

