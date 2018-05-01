New name for Hancock and Whitney banks - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

New name for Hancock and Whitney banks

New logo and name for Hancock and Whitney banks. (Photo Source: WLOX) New logo and name for Hancock and Whitney banks. (Photo Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Two well known gulf coast banks are becoming one after a century of working together. Hancock Bank and Whitney are merging names to become Hancock Whitney Bank. 

The merger of the two financial institutions is a result of 100 years of working together. In fact the first transaction between the two banks was on May 25, 1918. And on May 25, 2018 the re-branding will be official at all 200 branches for the two banks across six states.

Hancock Whitney Mississippi President Keith Williams said, "really the only thing changing for the customers will be the signage." Williams emphasized customers can continue to use their current ATM cards, credit cards, debit cards, When those cards come up for renewal, new cards will have the new  Hancock Whitney logo. He added, "The customers are still using their same account numbers. So what we want the customers to do is to continue to use the financial center they've been using, still dealing with the great experienced bankers that we have across our footprint. We hope it makes it easier for them."

The new logo and monicker are already replacing the old one at the Hancock Bank headquarters in downtown Gulfport. 

Dan Marks, Chief Marketing Officer said, "We actually looked at 14 different possibilities for the new logo, the new brand. Then moved from that to a decision and then a lot of work. There are thousands of signs and places the logo appears. It simplifies things for the clients. Brings it all together. Clients now can use branches and ATMs across the six state footprints."

By May 25 the new logo will be up at all branches across the region. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

