UPDATE: Hwy 90 traffic flowing again in Biloxi

All lanes of Highway 90 are back open after an accident Tuesday morning near St. George.

Biloxi Police say a truck hit a tree and caught on fire in the westbound lanes of Hwy 90. There was also a downed utility pole caused by the crash.

Crews have now cleared the accident from the roadway, and repair crews are working on the utility pole. The driver of the truck was injured, but it's unclear how serious those injuries were.

