High pressure keeps away big rain systems

Rainfall for this week is expected to remain below one inch, even with a possible weekend rain system.

We can expect little to no rain this work week in South Mississippi. And it's all thanks to a high pressure system in control of our weather pattern.

High pressure is still generally in control of our weather pattern across the southeastern United States. So that means no big rain systems this work week. But, it's warm enough and humid enough that a few isolated pop-up showers can't be ruled out each day.

"This high pressure works to press down on the air in the atmosphere," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Tuesday. "This will work against any rain showers trying to pop-up and develop during the heat of the day each afternoon."

"This high pressure system will also work to block any big rain systems from moving into our region," Williams said. "There's a big Plains severe weather outbreak expected this work week. And that severe system is going to stay stuck to our north and west."

"But, then the high pressure finally loses control of our weather pattern heading into the weekend," said Williams. "And low pressure from the Plains will finally send a rain system our way in the form of a cold front."

Rain chances are higher for Saturday and Sunday with scattered rain showers and a chance for thunderstorms, according to a Tuesday forecast. Rain amounts over the next seven days are expected to remain below one inch.

"We had enough April showers, anyway, with last month coming in wetter than normal for our area," Williams said. "So, this week will give our May flowers a chance to get their shine."

