St. Stanislaus is eliminated in baseball playoffs while fast pitch softball playoffs continued

Purvis dominated St. Stanislaus 12-2 Monday at Purvis in game three of the best-of-three Class 4A baseball playoff series. The Tornadoes improved to 23 and 4 and will advance to play East Central (22-4) on Wednesday.

Harrison Central and Ocean Springs both posted wins in the Class 6A fast pitch softball playoffs. The Red Rebelettes beat Oak Grove 6-0 and go after a sweep of the Warriors Tuesday beginning at 5:30. The Lady Greyhounds traveled to Brandon and enjoyed a nice ride home following a 6-0 win over the Lady Bulldogs. Ocean Springs takes aim on a two-game sweep beginning 5 p.m. on Wednesday in Ocean Springs.

Class 5A fast pitch ranks: West Harrison grabbed a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three playoff series thanks to an 8-6 win in eight innings over North Pike. Game two at West Harrison 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. Pearl River Central faces a must-win beginning 5 p.m. Tuesday in Carriere after Brookhaven beat the Lady Blue Devils 2-0 in game one on Monday.

Class 4A fast pitch playoffs: No. 2 ranked Lawrence County beat home standing Vancleave 3-1 on Monday. Lady Cougars pitcher Josey Nations tossed a 2-hitter in posting the victory. Lady Bulldogs pitcher Avery Johnson gave up 5 hits and only 1 earned run in the setback.

Vancleave head coach Donna Bragg said, "Johnson is a young freshman pitcher who has over 200 strikeouts. She's probably one of the top pitchers in the state. She will get the starting call on Tuesday and we've got to bring our bats and better hitting. That's what we've got to do to force a game three."

Avery Johnson said,"We won't give up and I love each and everyone of my teammates and they play behind me. Whatever I need them to do and we've got to play better defense and get more hits."

The Lady Bulldogs committed two errors in the 3-1 loss.

Taylorsville defeated St. Patrick 3-2 in the Class 2A fast pitch softball playoffs on Monday. The Lady Irish entertain Taylorsville in game two beginning at 5. St. Patrick must win to force a third and final deciding playoff game to advance.

