Police officer bikes from Baton Rouge to D.C. to "Back the Blue" - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police officer bikes from Baton Rouge to D.C. to "Back the Blue"

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Officer Deena Weissberg, Baton Rouge police and Mississippi Highway Patrol. Weissberg is biking from Baton Rouge to Washington D.C. for National Police Week. (Photo Source: WLOX) Officer Deena Weissberg, Baton Rouge police and Mississippi Highway Patrol. Weissberg is biking from Baton Rouge to Washington D.C. for National Police Week. (Photo Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The journey from Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Washington D.C. may be a long one, but one dedicated police officer from Baton Rouge is up for the challenge. 

Officer Deena Weissberg hopes to make it to Washington D.C. by May 13, just in time for the 37th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service. After the first leg of her trip, she stopped for a rest in Gulfport on Monday afternoon. 

She is taking the 1,500 mile trip to the nation's capitol not by plane or car, but bicycle, all to honor the hard work put in by law enforcement every day. 

"We call it the Honor Ride because I wanted to do something that was going to honor those that have made such a sacrifice to do this job, but then it's two-fold. you know, those of us that are police officers, we're honored to have this job," said Weissberg proudly.  

Weissberg launched the Honor Ride as a fundraiser towards Back the Blue of Baton Rouge, a charity that benefits law enforcement in the area.

She described, "Whether it be the families of fallen officers, gravely injured, it could be an officer that has a child that has medical bills, really any officer in need."

As a police officer for 8 years so far, she said always knew she that this job was her perfect fit.

"I served 5 years active duty in the Marine Corps, and when I got out, I was going to college," she recalled. "I started tossing around the idea of different jobs and none of them felt right. It's like I didn't have a choice, this is what I was always meant to do."

Mississippi Highway Patrol helped to escort Weissburg as she traveled along Highway 90. The commitment is apparent as she continues her journey along the coast in remembrance of those that have served.  

National Police Week is observed from May 13-May 19 and is celebrated through a series of events in Washington D.C. The annual draws in up to 40,000 attendees each year from departments all over the U.S., as well as several international agencies. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Forgotten WWII battle raged 75 years ago on Alaska island

    Forgotten WWII battle raged 75 years ago on Alaska island

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:34:09 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:27:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    More >>

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly