Biloxi Shuckers drop 11-7 slug fest against the Barons in Birmingham on Monday

The Biloxi Shuckers exploded for seven runs in the top of the first inning in a rubber game at Birmingham on Monday. Normally that would produce enough runs to pull out a victory. It wasn't. The Barons scored two runs in the bottom of the first, two in the second, six in the fourth inning and one in the eighth to prevail 11-7.

Jake Hager got the Shuckers on the board in the top of the first with a RBI double to left field. Hager would come home on a wild pitch to extend the Shuckers led 2-0.

Dylan Moore singled into left field that drove home Lucas Erceg. Still in the top of the first, Wendell Rijo stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded. He launched a Grand Slam to left field that scored Moore, Clint Coulter, and Dustin Houle to close out a seven-run top of the first.

Unfortunately, the Barons pitching would shutout the Shuckers the rest of the way, while Birmingham would produce eleven runs to hand Biloxi an 11-7 setback.

Adrian Houser got the starting call on the mound for Biloxi. He gave up 4 runs on 9 hits with 2 strikeouts. Brad Kuntz relieved Houser. In one inning, Kuntz didn't give up a hit and tossed a strikeout. Boone Logan was the next Shucker to take the mound. He gave up three runs on two base-on-balls and a hit.

Kodi Medeiros (BS, 1) took the loss for Biloxi. In five innings, Medeiros gave up four runs on 8 hits with three strikeouts.

The big blow for the Barons was a Matt Rose Grand Slam in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Biloxi returns home to MGM Park for a five-game home series hosting the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp beginning 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.

