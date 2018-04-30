Family remembers 24-year-old killed in I-110 accident

Maggie Elizabeth Fletcher of Long Beach is being remembered as a sweet friend and loving daughter, who beat cancer as a child. (Photo source: The Fletcher Family)

The woman killed in a horrific hit and run crash Friday in D'Iberville on I-110 is being remembered as a sweet friend and loving daughter.

Maggie Elizabeth Fletcher, 24, of Long Beach worked at Advanced Auto Parts. At the time of the accident, he father said she was in a work vehicle, headed back to the store when she was hit from behind. She was taken to the hospital but later died.

"My daughter meant everything to me, there won't be another one like her," said Samuel Fletcher, her father.

Life didn't come easy for Maggie. As a baby, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor and as a teenager, she lost her mother.

Maggie's aunt Jill Bosarge said no matter what the situation Maggie would find the silver lining. "Maggie was that person that just ran through any obstacle with a smile on her face, never complaining and never looking back," Bosarge said.

Cancer was no match for Maggie. She beat cancer as a child and had been cancer free for the last 14 years. "The doctor's gave her 12 years and she lived 24, and the cancer isn't what killed her," said Fletcher. "That's the real sad thing about it."

Filled with emotion, Samuel Fletcher describes what made his daughter Maggie special to him. He said she never met a stranger and was always optimistic.

In the last few days, tributes to Maggie have flooded social media, evidence to Fletcher of what Maggie meant to so many. "I'm so proud of this youngin' because of so many people she's touched," said Fletcher.

Maggie's family is left to deal with how they lost her, a horrific hit and run wreck. "Everything about the accident just makes me mad," said Fletcher. "That's what keeps going through my head is the man ran, instead of facing up to what he did, he ran."

Fletcher is committed to focusing not on how Maggie died, but how she lived and he believes she is still living on. "I know she's in Heaven with her Momma, but I guess I'm a little stingy because I'm sure going to miss her."

Services for Maggie are set for Friday at Reimann Funeral Home in Long Beach with visitation starting at noon followed by the funeral at 2:00.

William Barney Lee of Mobile, Alabama is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident causing death and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Lee was cornered by witnesses after he reportedly tried to run. D'Iberville police say he was stopped by the people in another vehicle that was also involved in the accident.

