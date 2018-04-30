Coroner releases how body found on 34th Street died

The body was found near a bicycle, but it's not clear if the body and the bike are connected. (Photo source: WLOX)

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove identified Kevin Schroeder as the person found dead April 30th on 34th Street in Gulfport. Hargrove says an autopsy determined Schroeder died due to an accidental drowning. Schroeder's body was found in a ditch.

According to his mother, he did not have a previous medical condition.

The body was found near a bicycle, but it's unclear if the body and the bike are connected.

