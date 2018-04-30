Man climbs through window to escape fire

A man woke up in the middle of the night to the smell of smoke, and flames taking over his camper trailer. The man was forced to climb through a window to get to safety. He was the only person inside at the time. The fire happened on Hwy 67 near Gartman Road early Monday Morning.

Crews with Saucier and the Harrison County Fire Services worked to gain control of the blaze. The camper trailer was destroyed and a building next to it was also damaged by the flames. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

