Moss Point celebrating 117th birthday with downtown clean up

Moss Point celebrating 117th birthday with downtown clean up

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
River City thriving under mayor's rejuvenation plan. (Photo Source: WLOX)
River City thriving under mayor's rejuvenation plan. (Photo Source: WLOX) River City thriving under mayor's rejuvenation plan. (Photo Source: WLOX)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

This week, the city of Moss Point celebrates its 117th birthday. In honor of the River City's founding, Mayor Mario King, along with Moss Point residents, will be beautifying the downtown area.

"We're excited about the city being 117 years old, so what we wanted to do was get people out," said King. "We know it's short notice, but we're off tomorrow for Rejuvenation day, so we decided to get some people to come out and barbecue and have a good time as we clean up down town as we really just celebrate one another and what Moss Point is really all about."

For King, it's all part of his administration of rejuvenation. "Rejuvenation is all about breathing new life into a community," he said. "It's about vitality. It's about Growth."

The birthday celebration will be the start of the city's Rejuvenation Festival, which takes place June 23rd, when residents and city officials will hold a ribbon cutting on the "rejuvenated" downtown.

One of the new amenities that King touts is the Rejuvenation Station that is about two weeks from opening. "I'm all about having a healthy community," King said. "That Rejuvenation Station is the eye opener. It's the key to partnerships. It's exactly what we want to see done. It's really the pilot for what we want everything to look like in Moss Point."

King believes the Rejuvenation Station will help bring the community together with health as a common goal. "We're just excited, we're so excited about what the rejuvenation station is doing and how it's bringing people together and the partnerships that we've made because of it," he said.

The city will hold a soft opening for the rejuvenation station on May 15th.

