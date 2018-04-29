Moss Point leaders host Small Business Conference

Moss Point officials want to help budding entrepreneurs get their start. In an effort to help raise interest and awareness, the city has teamed up with the Jackson County NAACP to hold a Small Business Conference.

The Small Business Conference will run on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pelican Landing Conference Center.

If you drive up Main Street in Moss Point, you'll see lots of small businesses thriving. City leaders recognized that there is a lot of opportunity for growth.

It's something Mayor Mario King hopes will teach prospective business owners about the ins-and-outs of starting their own businesses.

"I think it's important that people know how to get their business started. This was a very successful event a few years ago when they did it. I think it shows a partnership that the city is willing to do whatever it takes to actually bring small businesses in." said King.

