Deputies search for suspect in Gulfport armed robbery

Deputies are searching for the suspect of a armed robbery at Pure Country in Gulfport on Saturday night.

At about 4:20 a.m., an armed robbery took place at the Canal Rd. convenience store, according to Harrison County deputies. The suspect reportedly entered the store, pointed a silver gun at the clerk and demanded all the money in the register. He then forced the clerk into the restroom at gun point.

Officials identified the suspect as an African-American male with dreadlocks, between 5'3 to 5'5 tall, and with a thin build. Deputies say he was last seen wearing a green jacket and dark pants and a white hat.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Harrison County Sheriff's Office at (228) 896-3000.

