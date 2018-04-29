Day of Prayer services planned around the Gulf Coast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Day of Prayer services planned around the Gulf Coast

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Connect
Events honoring the National Day of Prayer will be held across the Gulf Coast on Thursday, May 3, 2018. (Source: Facebook) Events honoring the National Day of Prayer will be held across the Gulf Coast on Thursday, May 3, 2018. (Source: Facebook)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

On Thursday, heads will bow around the nation as millions of people mark National Day of Prayer. Events will be held throughout the Magnolia State in honor of the day, including right here in South Mississippi.

This year, the nationwide theme being celebrated will be “Unity,” as communities and church leaders around America come together to pray for more harmony and peace in the nation. Events will focus on the scripture Ephesians 4:3 which reads, “Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”

Here is a list of Day of Prayer services that are happening around the Gulf Coast on Thursday, May 3:

Harrison County

  • The City of Biloxi will hold a multi-denominational service on the steps of City Hall at noon. The event's theme is “For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear Us, Forgive Us, Heal Us!” It is free and open to the public.
  • The Biloxi Shuckers will prayer before the team’s home game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in MGM Park. The prayer service will begin at 6:10 p.m. and the game starts at 6:35 p.m.
  • The City of D’Iberville will host its sixth annual Day of Prayer event at 11:30 a.m. at City Hall.
  • The City of Gulfport will hold a prayer service at noon under the Leo Seal Pavilion at Jones Park.

Jackson County

  • Jackson County will celebrate that theme at its annual Day of Prayer event at noon on the steps of the Jackson County Courthouse in Pascagoula. Churches and community leaders from across the county will be at the event, coming together to pray for the county, the coast, and the country. First Baptist Church of Pascagoula will provide music for the event. If it is raining, the gathering will be moved indoors to First Baptist.
  • The City of Ocean Springs will observe the Day of Prayer at noon at City Hall. The community is invited to gather with city and church leaders for an hour of worship and prayer. In case of rain, the event will be held at First Baptist Church across the street from City Hall.
  • The City of Gautier will host a prayer service at noon in front of City Hall. The service is being led by First United Methodist Church and is open to the public.
  • Churches and city leaders from Moss Point will gather for a unity service at Bethlehem Temple Apostolic Church, located at 5918 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. The service begins at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

Hancock County

  • The City of Diamondhead will hold a Day of Prayer service at noon in front of the flagpole at City Hall. The event is being led by Diamondhead Community Church.

State Capitol

  • In Jackson, state leaders will meet on the steps of the State Capitol for an afternoon of prayer and worship. That event is happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Governor Phil Bryant and First Lady Deborah Bryant will be among the dignitaries who will attend and speak.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

