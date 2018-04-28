Seven Coast squads break out the brooms in second round sweeps

It was a neat and tidy weekend for many of our Coast baseball teams, as seven area squads pull off two-game sweeps in the second round of the 2018 MHSAA Playoffs. Highlights in the video above, full scores below (all winning teams advance to the third round unless otherwise noted).

SCORES

Class 6A

Gulfport 6

Pascagoula 5



St. Martin 1

Harrison Central 2

Brandon 0

George County 1

Harrison Central now takes on George County in the third round.

Class 5A

West Harrison 4

Pearl River Central 7

Class 4A

Richland 3

East Central 10

Vancleave 9

Poplarville 5



St. Stanislaus 8

Purvis 3



St. Stanislaus ties their second round series, will play game three at Purvis on Monday.

Class 1A

Resurrection 6

Vardaman 1

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.