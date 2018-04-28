Reenactment helps tell story of Ocean Springs discovery - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Reenactment helps tell story of Ocean Springs discovery

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
Connect
Crowds gather to witness D'Iberville and Bienville land in Oceans Springs. (Photo source: WLOX) Crowds gather to witness D'Iberville and Bienville land in Oceans Springs. (Photo source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

The 1699 Historical Society's Weekend of Discovery drew hundreds to Fort Maurepas Park to witness a reenactment of the discovery of Ocean Springs. 1699 Historical Society Chair Stopher Haug believes remembering the city's history is important for the whole region.

"We think that it’s really important to bring this part of the city and the region's history to life because this event really precipitated all of the culture and heritage that we enjoy here today," Haug said.

As D'Iberville, Bienville, and a group of others make their way to the beach, the story of this first meeting is narrated to the crowd looking on. And this year was a first as members of the Vancleave Live Oak Choctaw tribe portrayed the natives and greeted D'Iberville on the shoreline.

"Well this is a tremendous thing for our tribe," said Vancleave Live Oak Choctaw member Terry White Eagle Ladnier. "For so many years our people had to stay out of the way, stay out of the spotlight, and we appreciate being invited. And it’s a big tremendous thing for our tribe to be able to come and participate in this, and so many other people are a lot more receptive than they’ve ever been before. And our people are starting to come back out and be recognized and starting to mingle more than they had in the past."

For Haug, the inclusion of the Live Oak Choctaws was particularly important.

"I think that Native Americans in the past have participated," he said. "But this time we had the Vancleave Live Oak Choctaw. We were so excited to have a partnership with them where they could participate and represent the Native Americans."

Four of those Native Americans, from the Eley tribe, are direct descendants of the natives who greeted D'Iberville on the shoreline.

Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Mike Randolph played this year’s D’Iberville. He says the weather plus the crowd made taking part in the reenactment a truly special occasion.

"Well, looking at the whole crowd, and the fun they’re having, and the interaction with the people on the beach coming up here, everybody’s just happy to be here, and it’s a great thing for Ocean Springs," said Randolph. "It’s a time that celebrates for the Native Americans and the people that settled this area to come together. It’s a special day. "

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Forgotten WWII battle raged 75 years ago on Alaska island

    Forgotten WWII battle raged 75 years ago on Alaska island

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:34:09 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:27:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    More >>

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly