Giving Moore Foundation alumni tournament raises scholarship money

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) -

Saturday, the Giving Moore Foundation, named after its creators, had its second annual high school alumni basketball tournament in Pass Christian.

Its goal is simple: to raise scholarship money for students and to have fun doing it.

Denzel Bradley last played at Pass Christian High School in 2011, and he thinks he is now in his prime.

“Oh, man, way better, way better,” he said. “I wish I played like this, what, six, seven years ago.”

Bradley, who now coaches the Pass Christian Middle School girls’ basketball team, is one of many who came to help with the Giving Moore Alumni tournament.

“You’re giving back to the community. Point blank period,” he said. “I mean, this community does so much for their kids, why not do this?”

The tournament is organized by Chad and Simone Moore.

Proceeds go to scholarships for seniors.

“Every year it’s more so,” Simone said. “We just want to give something. We moved away from here. We both live in Jackson now, so we’re just trying to give back to the community that basically made us who we are.”

He, a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper, and she, a pediatrician, are graduates of Pass Christian High School.

“We didn’t want to forget where we came from,” Chad said. “A lot of people do good here, and they move on. But everybody doesn’t come back to give back. We wanted to continue to give back. We wanted to build it forward.”

Montez Green, the youngest player in the tournament, isn’t technically an alumnus. He’s a senior at Pass Christian High.

“It’s just something for all the communities on the Coast to come together, raise money for a scholarship for some lucky kid to go to college. Stuff like that. They needed a player,” he added with a laugh. “So, here I am.”

But, school loyalties can be easily set aside for a good cause. On this day, he's playing with the Hancock High alumni team against Pass Christian.

“Sonny, my cousin, said, ‘We need a player. You just signed yesterday, like can you play?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll play.’ So, they gave me a jersey, and I was on the court.”

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

