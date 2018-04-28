4 people rescued from water under Hwy 90 bridge

It appears to have been a boating accident. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Four people were rescued after a boating accident under the Highway 90 bridge in Biloxi on Saturday night.

One victim suffered from a head injury, according to Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney.

A relative of one of the boaters stated that the group was headed home from the Gorenflo's Fishing Tournament when their boat struck the bridge.

More details to come as they become available.

