Traffic backed up on Hwy 90 after 'bad accident' in Ocean Springs

Two people were transported from the scene of a motorcycle accident in Ocean Springs Saturday evening, according to Acadian Ambulance. Sources say the accident happened on the Hwy 90 and Washington Avenue intersection.

The Ocean Springs Police Department dispatch said, “It was a really bad accident. It’s going to take a hot minute to clear up, maybe 30-45 minutes.”

Chief Mark Dunston did confirm the passenger on the motorcycle was injured. Dunston said no one is being charged at this time.

Ocean Springs police and fire department were on the scene. Traffic was being rerouted.

