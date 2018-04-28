HAPPENING TODAY: Household hazardous waste disposal

Mississippi Power is hosting its annual Bring It! event Saturday in Gulfport so residents can dispose of household waste. (Source: Twitter)

If you're looking for a place to dispose of household waste this weekend, Mississippi Power has you covered! It's the company's annual Bring It! event and it's happening Saturday at the power company's Gulfport location on Cowan-Lorraine Road.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents from across the coast can bring the items that would typically be hazardous to dispose of.

It's a beautiful day to Bring It! We're partnering with the Harrison County Beautification Commission to safely dispose of your household hazardous waste today at Plant Watson on Cowan Road. Load up, and come see us until 1 p.m. pic.twitter.com/x26aaMBy0P — Mississippi Power (@MS_Power) April 28, 2018

Here is a list of the items that you can bring to get rid of:

Aerosols

Anti-freeze

Batteries

Brake fluid

Cleaners (all-purpose)

Detergents

Drain opener

Furniture polish

Herbicides

Insecticides

Light bulbs

Motor oil

Oil filters

Oven cleaner

Paint (1-gal & 5-gal)

Paint thinner

Pesticides

Rug & upholstery cleaner

Silver polish

Turpentine

Transmission fluid

Used tires (limit five)

Varnish

Water seal

Wood finish

E-Waste

Cell phones/Telephones

Computers/Computer cables

Copy & Fax machines

TV/VCR/DVD players

Here are the items that are NOT allowed:

Ammunition

Asbestos

Explosives

Furniture

Medical waste

Non-residential waste

PCBs

Prescription drugs

However, if you're looking to dispose of any prescription drugs, Saturday is also national Drug Takeback Day. Here's a list of locations where you can get rid of those safely.

