Gulfport mechanic accused of illegally taking money from a customer

A mechanic in Gulfport has been arrested in D'Iberville after police said he illegally took thousands of dollars from a woman for repairs made to her vehicle.

Charles D'Angelo III, 39 of Biloxi, was arrested Friday at a bank after allegedly using his position as a mechanic to take more than $3,000 from a customer.

Authorities say D'Angelo worked at an automotive shop in Gulfport and contacted one of the shop's customers, asking that the customer meet him to pay for the vehicle's repairs. The owner of the mechanic shop where D'Angelo was employed said that request was made without his knowledge. The customer reportedly met D'Angelo at a bank, where she withdrew money and paid him for repairs the shop had made to her vehicle.

Police say D'Angelo later contacted the same customer, requesting an additional $1,000 payment. The woman notified police, who were waiting at the bank when D'Angelo arrived to collect the money from her.

He was arrested and charged with one felony charge of false pretense and another charge of attempted false pretense. A bond of $50,000 for each charge was set for D'Angelo and he was taken to Harrison County Jail.

