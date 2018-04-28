Wanted: Heroes to protect and serve the City of Gautier

Are you looking for a way to serve your community? Gautier Fire Department is hiring firefighters. (Source: Facebook)

Do you have what it takes to protect and serve your community? The city of Gautier might just have the perfect opportunity for you.

If you've ever wanted to join the ranks of those who put their lives on the line for their fellow citizens, you might want to check in with the Gautier Fire Department. It's hiring time at the department, and those interested in saving lives can apply right now.

But time is running out. The deadline is Monday, April 30 at 5 p.m.

Before you apply, know that the job isn't for everyone.

"Firefighter works 24-48's," said Deputy Chief Derek McCoy. "So, therefore, you are away from your family a third of your life. You have to have a strong support system at home. It can be hard on you emotionally."

But, McCoy says that protecting the citizens who live and work in his community make it all worth it.

More information on the job can be found at the city's website or in the job's application packet listed below:

Application packets can be picked up at City Hall or downloaded from the city's website.

