Police searching for suspect after overnight shooting; 2 in custody

London Taylor, left, and Shannon Durr are each charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery after a shooting in Gulfport Saturday. (Source: Gulfport Police Dept)

Christopher Henderson is wanted on charges related to an armed robbery and shooting in Gulfport. (Source: Gulfport Police Dept)

Two men are in custody and police are looking for a third suspect wanted in connection to an overnight shooting in Gulfport Saturday night that left a man in critical condition.

The three men are accused of robbing a man and shooting him multiple times. It happened around 2:20 a.m. in the area of 30th Avenue and 12th Street.

Gulfport Police say 20-year-old London Taylor of Sylacauga, AL, and 38-year-old Shannon Durr of Gulfport have been arrested. They are each facing one charge of aggravated assault and one charge of armed robbery.

Police are still looking for Christopher Henderson, 26. Henderson is described as being 5'8" and weighing 170 pounds. He is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Bond for Taylor was set at $250,000 on each charge, while Durr's bond was set at $100,000 for each charge. They were both taken to Harrison County Jail after being arrested and processed.

Anyone with information about this shooting or about Henderson's whereabouts is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.

This is the area of 30th Ave and 12th St in Gulfport where police say an adult male suffered a gunshot wound around 3AM. There isn’t an active scene. We’re working to get more information. pic.twitter.com/Yx1cEPpAW2 — Taren Reed (@TarenWLOX) April 28, 2018

