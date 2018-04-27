Blake Johnson homers Gulfport past Pascagaoula, other baseball p - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Blake Johnson homers Gulfport past Pascagaoula, other baseball playoff action

Gulfport catcher Blake Johnson shares a laugh with head coach Jamie McMahon (WLOX Sports) Gulfport catcher Blake Johnson shares a laugh with head coach Jamie McMahon (WLOX Sports)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Blake Johnson blasted two home runs, including a go-ahead grand-slam in the sixth, to lead Gulfport to an 11-6 comeback win over Pascagoula. The banner night at the plate for the Tulane signee highlighted a busy night on the diamond across the Coast. Full second round playoff highlights in the video above, scores below. 

SCORES

Class 6A

Pascagoula 6
Gulfport 11

Harrison Central 4
St. Martin 2

George County 5
Brandon 0

Class 5A

Pearl River Central 4
West Harrison 2

Class 4A

Poplarville 1
Vancleave 6

St. Stanislaus 4
Purvis 5

East Central 2
Richland 1 (Final in 9 innings)

Class 1A

Vardaman 2
Resurrection 12

