Woman dies after three-vehicle wreck in D'Iberville

William Barney Lee was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. His bond has been upgraded to $1 million. (Photo source: D'Iberville PD) William Barney Lee was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. His bond has been upgraded to $1 million. (Photo source: D'Iberville PD)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

Maggie Elizabeth Fletcher, 24, of Long Beach was pronounced dead after experiencing critical injuries in a three-car accident in D'Iberville last Friday, officials say. 

Captain Marty Griffin with D'Iberville police confirmed Fletcher was the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic. 

Charges against William Barney Lee of Mobile, Alabama have been upgraded to felony leaving the scene of an accident causing death. He was previously charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury. His bond is now set at $1 million. 

On Friday, April 27, WLOX received reports of a three-vehicle accident and citizen’s arrest. D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne announced Lee's arrest. 

Lieutenant Jason King said officers responded to a reported accident with injuries on I-110 south near the Rodriguez ramp. King says a preliminary investigation indicated a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Lee struck the rear of a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic. 

Police say immediately after striking the Sonic, Lee’s vehicle struck the rear driver side of a 2008 Hyundai Sonata. Lee reportedly fled the scene on foot but was followed by the occupants of the Sonata.

Lee, who was identified by the police, was placed on citizen’s arrest until officers arrived. Officers say they arrested Lee a short distance from the crash under the I-110 overpass.

Fletcher was transported by AMR to a local hospital for treatment. The driver and passenger of the Sonata were also transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lee was transported by AMR to a hospital for minor injuries and was later released to police custody. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Lee's preliminary hearing will be May 9th in the Harrison County Jail courtroom. 

