State of MS plus three coastal counties to receive more than $27.7 million

The U.S. Interior Department announced more than $27.7 million will be distributed to the state of Mississippi and three coastal counties for coastal conservation, restoration, and hazardous mitigation activities Thursday.

The funding represents Phase II of disbursements of revenue generated through the 2006 Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA).

“GOMESA ensures that Mississippi, as a Gulf Coast state with off-shore energy production, receives a share of royalty revenues to address conservation and coastal restoration needs,” said U.S. Senator Hyde-Smith.

The state of Mississippi will receive $22.2 million. Jackson County will receive another $2.3 million. Harrison County will receive another $2.15 million, and Hancock County will receive another $1.05 million.

“I’m pleased with our state’s willingness to support responsible off-shore energy production while also giving special focus to enhance the beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast,” Hyde-Smith said.

The funding distributed to Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas was generated from qualified oil and gas leasing revenues and disbursed in accordance with GOMESA revenue-sharing provisions. In all, the Interior Department distributed more than $187.9 million in FY2017 revenue-sharing receipts to the four states.

