Biloxi hopes to help Woolmarket residents with water hookups - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi hopes to help Woolmarket residents with water hookups

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
Connect
City officials have extended the deadline to hook up to both sewer and water services to one year after the infrastructure is complete. (Photo source: WLOX) City officials have extended the deadline to hook up to both sewer and water services to one year after the infrastructure is complete. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The lines have been drawn in the Larkin neighborhood in Woolmarket in more ways than one, and Biloxi Ward 7 Councilman Nathan Barrett is right in the middle.

“The majority of Ward 7 was annexed by the city 19 years ago,” he said. “And very little infrastructure work was done, and so, it puts everyone in a bad situation.”

Sewer lines were put down about a year ago. What’s left now is to put water lines in the Larkin neighborhood to connect about 130 residents, but it will be expensive for residents to tap into the lines.

“It’s understandable because of the distance from the road from some of these homes, and some of the people are elderly and on fixed incomes,” Barrett added.

That’s why the Biloxi City Council, with Barrett’s support, agreed to lengthen the typical 60-day deadline to hook up after installation to a whole year, and the clock doesn’t start ticking until all the utility lines are down. In addition, Barrett says he is seeking state-supported grants to take the pressure off, but it isn’t a total fix for resident Greg Saucier.

“If they get a grant and pay for everything, I’m almost happy,” he said. “But I don’t feel I have to pay for water and sewer. I mean, I’ve got it free right now, why should I pay for it?”

Saucier, a resident for 30 years, is still upset about being annexed by the city.

“I didn’t vote for that,” he said. “I voted to come out here and live out here in the county – to be left alone.”

But friends Tammie Tillman and Bernice Aucoin said they are among the few who supported the annexation.

“We hadn’t celebrated, but we could have a block party on the cul-de-sac if more people would come,” Tillman said.

Added Aucoin with a laugh, “We’d be the only two in attendance.”

They said it’s time to end wells and septic tanks that fail.

“It’s just a better choice for me,” Aucoin said. “I want guaranteed clean water. If you’ve got people that are putting their raw sewage into the ditch right now, that has to in my mind go into the water table.”

Barrett added, “The administration and people that’s on the council now, it’s not our fault that we’re in this place, but it’s our responsibility. So, what we’re doing is grabbing the bull by the horns and doing what we can to make it work for everyone.”

He said the water line project should last about 10 months.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Forgotten WWII battle raged 75 years ago on Alaska island

    Forgotten WWII battle raged 75 years ago on Alaska island

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:34:09 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:27:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    More >>

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly