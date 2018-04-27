Learn all about shrimping on board a floating museum in Pascagou - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Learn all about shrimping on board a floating museum in Pascagoula

The Scranton Museum, showcasing the shrimping industry, is enjoying the newest chapter in its life at Pascagoula River Park. (Photo source: WLOX) The Scranton Museum, showcasing the shrimping industry, is enjoying the newest chapter in its life at Pascagoula River Park. (Photo source: WLOX)
Exhibits and three 180-gallon aquariums help visitors discover coastal Mississippi's environment. (Photo source: WLOX) Exhibits and three 180-gallon aquariums help visitors discover coastal Mississippi's environment. (Photo source: WLOX)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

The seafood industry is such a big part of our culture and economy on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The local shrimp fleet is in harbor waiting for the start of the 2018 shrimping season. But you don't have to wait for shrimp season to learn about the life of a shrimp boat captain and crew, thanks to a unique museum in Pascagoula. 

The Scranton Museum at River Park welcomes visitors on board a 70-foot shrimp boat. The boat was donated to the city nearly 40 years ago. It offers a look at what it would have been like on an actual working shrimp boat from that era.

"We try to keep it in the period of time the shrimp boat was donated to us, which was the early 80s. A lot of the instruments are dated. We're not using GPS and all of the technology available today", said Darcie Crew, Director of Parks & Recreation.

From the wheelhouse to the bunkhouse, or living quarters, the museum tells the story of the shrimp and seafood industry in South Mississippi. Guests are able to imagine what it would be like to spends days, even weeks at sea dropping the nets and harvesting shrimp out of the Gulf of Mexico. 

Pascagoula city leaders believe there's value in sharing this experience.

"It's a rich part of our heritage and culture on the Gulf Coast. Shrimping is a wonderful part of that. People can come here, at a reasonable price, and they can see what shrimping is all about," Crew said.

The reason Mississippi has the best shrimp in the world is all the nutrient-rich bays, bayous and estuaries pour into the Gulf of Mexico. At the Scranton Museum, they think it's very important to tell the story of our unique eco-system.

Exhibits and three 180-gallon aquariums help visitors discover coastal Mississippi's environment.

The museum hosts school groups and families. It's critical to expose kids to the importance of conserving and preserving our natural resources.

The Scranton Museum was sidelined by Hurricane Georges in 1998 and again by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. It's enjoying the newest chapter in its life at Pascagoula River Park, sitting on the Pascagoula River, north of Ingalls Shipbuilding, on Highway 90.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

