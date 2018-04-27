UPDATE: Injured Bay St. Louis firefighter remains in ICU

Guitreau was transferred to University Medical Center in Jackson after surgeries at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport immediately following the accident. (Bay St. Louis Fire Department)

Injured Bay St. Louis firefighter Michael Guitreau remains in ICU after another surgery to repair his fractured legs. Guitreau suffered extensive injuries to his legs and back April 18 while riding he motorcycle to work. Bay St. Louis Deputy Fire Chief Ronald Avery told WLOX doctors pieced together Guitreau’s right leg during a lengthy surgery, Wednesday.

“He came through it fine. He’s still on a ventilator, but they’ll start weaning him off of it soon hopefully,” Avery said.

Guitreau was transferred to University Medical Center in Jackson after surgeries at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport immediately following the accident.

Guitreau’s fiancé is with him in Jackson. Avery said the family is hopeful the couple’s children will be able to see him for the first time this weekend. Avery said doctors expect Guitreau’s recovery to take a year or more because he will have to learn to walk again.

Fellow firefighters are rallying around Guitreau, buying groceries and other necessities to the extended family, caring for the children, and collecting funds to cover expenses for the family going back and forth to Jackson.

“It’s been a big effort, ongoing support with everybody in Bay St Louis,” Avery said.

The community support for Guitreau continues to build as several fundraisers have been planned. Friends have also set up a Facebook page to keep the community up-to-date on fundraisers and Guitreau’s progress.

Thursday, May 3, a crawfish boil is planned at The Blind Tiger restaurant. On Saturday, May 5, Domino’s in Bay St. Louis and Diamondhead will donate 20% of sales to Guitreau’s recovery when customers mention his name.

“This is just the very beginning of a long process that we hope will help Mike get back into the fire service. He loves his job,” Avery said. “It’s just something we are all hoping and praying for.”

